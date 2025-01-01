Menu
Bromley: Light After Dark

Synopsis

David Bromley found that art appeased the voices in his head and helped him find beauty in the world. So he made the life-changing decision to commit his whole being to something meaningful. Light after Dark takes us into the world of this prominent Australian artist. With intimate access, we peel away the layers of anxiety, phobias and suicide survival, whilst embracing the humour, energy, and love that is ever-present in the Bromley world. David’s journey is not complete without his wife Yuge and it’s through this powerful partnership that we witness firsthand the fragility of David’s world and state of mind. As the Bromley’s live their authentic lives, interviews with friends, critics and musicians add perspectives and insight on creative process, mental health, and commercialisation of art.
Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2023
Worldwide Gross $56,001
Production 12:01 Productions, Cathartic Pictures, Mind the Gap Film Finance
Also known as
Bromley: Light After Dark, Bromley, Light after Dark
Director
Sean McDonald
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.4
Rate 11 votes
8.4 IMDb
