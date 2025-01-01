Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Pushkara
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Pushkara

Pushkara

Pushkara 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

An uncommon love story blended with a traditional post-death ritual.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2023
Production Tarang Cine Production, Srujan Films
Also known as
Pushkara
Director
Subhransu
Cast
Sabyasachi Mishra
Supriya Nayak
Choudhury Bikash Das
Asrumochan Mohanty
Pintu Nanda
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.8
Rate 10 votes
8.8 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more