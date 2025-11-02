Menu
No poster for this film
Ritorno a casa
Ritorno a casa
18+
Documentary
Country
Switzerland
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
1980
Production
Filmkollektiv Zürich AG, Jacusso Produktion
Also known as
Director
Nino Jacusso
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
17:00
All showtimes and tickets
2 November
All cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
«Ritorno a casa» now playing
Sun
2
Format
All
SUB
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Ritorno a casa?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Arbatskaya
2D, SUB
17:00
from 550 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
