A naive girl's love for Switzerland is put to the test in this satiric comedy. Irina is a woman from Russia who all her life has always been fascinated by Switzerland and longs to live there some day, though her notion of Swiss life has more to do with Heidi and old movies set in the Alps than reality.
CountryAustria / Germany / Switzerland
Runtime1 hour 48 minutes
Production year1999
ProductionARTE, Bundesamt für Kultur (BAK), Cinema Projects GmbH
Also known as
Beresina oder Die letzten Tage der Schweiz, Beresina or The Last Days of Switzerland, Beresina, Beresina o Los últimos días de Suiza, Beresina ovvero gli ultimi giorni della Svizzera, Beresina, avagy Svájc végnapjai, Berezina ou les derniers jours de la Suisse, Berezyna, The Last Days of Switzerland, ベレジーナ