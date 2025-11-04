Menu
Beresina or The Last Days of Switzerland
Kinoafisha Films Beresina or The Last Days of Switzerland

Beresina or The Last Days of Switzerland

Beresina oder Die letzten Tage der Schweiz 18+
Synopsis

A naive girl's love for Switzerland is put to the test in this satiric comedy. Irina is a woman from Russia who all her life has always been fascinated by Switzerland and longs to live there some day, though her notion of Swiss life has more to do with Heidi and old movies set in the Alps than reality.
Country Austria / Germany / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1999
Production ARTE, Bundesamt für Kultur (BAK), Cinema Projects GmbH
Also known as
Beresina oder Die letzten Tage der Schweiz, Beresina or The Last Days of Switzerland, Beresina, Beresina o Los últimos días de Suiza, Beresina ovvero gli ultimi giorni della Svizzera, Beresina, avagy Svájc végnapjai, Berezina ou les derniers jours de la Suisse, Berezyna, The Last Days of Switzerland, ベレジーナ
Director
Daniel Schmid
Cast
Elena Panova
Elena Panova
Geraldine Chaplin
Geraldine Chaplin
Martin Benrath
Ulrich Noethen
Ulrich Noethen
Iván Darvas
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Karo 11 Oktyabr
17:00 from 550 ₽
Film Reviews
No reviews
How do I book tickets for Beresina or The Last Days of Switzerland? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
