San Gottardo
San Gottardo

San Gottardo

San Gottardo 18+
Synopsis

In this docudrama, the real star is a railroad tunnel. First built, at the instigation of a banker and an engineer, in 1872 under appalling conditions, it was widened to accommodate automobiles in 1972. The tunnel links the Rhineland in Germany with Italy and goes through the Swiss mountains. The many lives lost in the building of the first tunnel were considered to be one of the costs for economic progress. In one re-enactment, a strike for better conditions is severely dealt with by the military. Even in 1972, though working conditions were better, most of the men working on the tunnel were poor immigrant workers, with almost no power to negotiate better treatment.
Country Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1977
Production DRS, Filmkollektiv Zürich AG, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
San Gottardo
Director
Villi Hermann
Cast
Roberto Abbati
Ugo Albertini
Maurice Aufair
Paolo Bocelli
Michel Cassagne
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Karo 11 Oktyabr
19:30 from 500 ₽
