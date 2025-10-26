Menu
Wanted Labourers
Wanted Labourers
Cerchiamo per subito operai, offriamo...
18+
Documentary
Tickets from 660 ₽
Synopsis
The film treats the problem of Italian workers crossing daily the border at the southern part of Switzerland, the problems of foreign workers who earn their living in Switzerland but can't live there.
Expand
Country
Switzerland
Runtime
1 hour 8 minutes
Production year
1974
Production
Imagofilm Lugano
Also known as
Cerchiamo per subito operai, offriamo..., Arbeitskräfte gesucht, wir bieten..., Cherchons ouvriers, offrons..., Wanted Labourers
Director
Villi Hermann
Film rating
0.0
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
17:00
from 660 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
26 October
from 660 ₽
All cinemas
Sun
26
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Aleksandrovskiy Sad
2D, SUB
17:00
from 660 ₽
