Poster of Wanted Labourers
1 poster
Wanted Labourers

Wanted Labourers

Cerchiamo per subito operai, offriamo... 18+
Tickets from 660 ₽

Synopsis

The film treats the problem of Italian workers crossing daily the border at the southern part of Switzerland, the problems of foreign workers who earn their living in Switzerland but can't live there.
Country Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1974
Production Imagofilm Lugano
Also known as
Cerchiamo per subito operai, offriamo..., Arbeitskräfte gesucht, wir bieten..., Cherchons ouvriers, offrons..., Wanted Labourers
Director
Villi Hermann
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
0 vote
Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
17:00 from 660 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review

«Wanted Labourers» now playing

Sun 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Wanted Labourers? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Aleksandrovskiy Sad
2D, SUB
17:00 from 660 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
