Poster of Bäckerei Zürrer
1 poster Tickets from 550 ₽
Kinoafisha Films Bäckerei Zürrer

Bäckerei Zürrer

Bäckerei Zürrer 18+
Tickets from 550 ₽

Synopsis

Widowed baker Zürrer has to raise his three children, who all turn out to be disappointments to him in various ways.
Country Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1957
Production Gloriafilm A.G.
Also known as
Bäckerei Zürrer, Bageri Zürrer, De verstoteling, Konditorei Zürrer, La boulangerie Zürrer, La panetteria Zürrer, Les fils du boulanger
Director
Kurt Früh
Cast
Emil Hegetschweiler
Ettore Cella
Ursula Kopp
Peter Brogle
Margrit Winter
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
19:30 from 550 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Stills

«Bäckerei Zürrer» now playing

Thu 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bäckerei Zürrer? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Aleksandrovskiy Sad
2D, SUB
19:30 from 550 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
