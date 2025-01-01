At long last, King Dalimil and Queen Eliška have produced an heir, Princess Růženka. Consumed with envy, Eliška’s sister Melánie casts a curse: On the day Růženka turns seventeen, she will prick her finger and fall into a deep sleep together with the entire kingdom.
CountryCzechoslovakia
Runtime1 hour 23 minutes
Production year1978
ProductionFilmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Jak se budí princezny, Prinzessin Dornröschen, Wie man Dornröschen wachküßt, Wie man Prinzessinnen weckt, Ako sa budia princezné, Come si svegliano le principesse, Comment on réveille les princesses, Csipkerózsika, Cum se trezește o prințesă, Hogyan ébresszük fel a királylányokat?, How to Wake a Princess, Jak budzi się pocałunkiem Śpiącą Królewnę, Jak się budzi królewny, Wie man Dornröschen wachküsst, Как разбудить принцессу, Как се събуждат принцеси