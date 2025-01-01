Menu
How to Wake a Princess

Jak se budí princezny 18+
Synopsis

At long last, King Dalimil and Queen Eliška have produced an heir, Princess Růženka. Consumed with envy, Eliška’s sister Melánie casts a curse: On the day Růženka turns seventeen, she will prick her finger and fall into a deep sleep together with the entire kingdom.
Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1978
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Jak se budí princezny, Prinzessin Dornröschen, Wie man Dornröschen wachküßt, Wie man Prinzessinnen weckt, Ako sa budia princezné, Come si svegliano le principesse, Comment on réveille les princesses, Csipkerózsika, Cum se trezește o prințesă, Hogyan ébresszük fel a királylányokat?, How to Wake a Princess, Jak budzi się pocałunkiem Śpiącą Królewnę, Jak się budzi królewny, Wie man Dornröschen wachküsst, Как разбудить принцессу, Как се събуждат принцеси
Director
Václav Vorlíček
Cast
Jiří Sovák
Vladimír Menšík
Milena Dvorská
Frantishek Filipovskiy
Marie Horáková
Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Stills
