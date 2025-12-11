Menu
Films
18+
Comedy
Country
Czechia
Production year
2025
World premiere
11 December 2025
Release date
11 December 2025
Czechia
Worldwide Gross
$12,106
Also known as
Deník shopaholicky
Director
Eva Toulová
Cast
Veronika Zilková
Václav Vydra
Barbora Seidlová
Eva Toulová
Lukáš Langmajer
Film rating
0.0
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
