No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Flood

Flood

Potopa 18+
Country Slovakia / Czechia / Belgium / Poland
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $138,681
Production Silverart
Also known as
Potopa, Flood
Director
Martin Gonda
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
