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7.6
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The Thinking Game
7.6
The Thinking Game
, 2024
The Thinking Game
USA / Documentary, Sci-Fi / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
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Posters
7.6
Synopsis
Chronicles the extraordinary life of visionary scientist Demis Hassabis and his relentless quest to solve the enigma of artificial general intelligence.
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Cast
Demis Hassabis
Eleanor Maguire
Shane Legg
David Gardner
Helen King
Ben Coppin
Director
Greg Kohs
Writer
Greg Kohs
Composer
Dan Deacon
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2024
Worldwide Gross
$6,658
Production
Across the Pond Productions, Reel As Dirt
Also known as
The Thinking Game, Mõttemäng, O Jogo da Mente, Verdens største idé
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Showtimes
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