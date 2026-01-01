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Poster of The Thinking Game
7.6
Kinoafisha Films The Thinking Game
7.6

The Thinking Game

, 2024
The Thinking Game
USA / Documentary, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of The Thinking Game
7.6

Synopsis

Chronicles the extraordinary life of visionary scientist Demis Hassabis and his relentless quest to solve the enigma of artificial general intelligence.

Cast

Demis Hassabis
Eleanor Maguire
Shane Legg
David Gardner
Helen King
Ben Coppin
Director Greg Kohs
Writer Greg Kohs
Composer Dan Deacon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Worldwide Gross $6,658
Production Across the Pond Productions, Reel As Dirt
Also known as
The Thinking Game, Mõttemäng, O Jogo da Mente, Verdens største idé

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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