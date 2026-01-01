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8.8
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Starman
8.8
Starman
, 2025
Starman
USA / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.8
Synopsis
Legendary NASA robotics engineer and best-selling science fiction author, Gentry Lee, has spent a lifetime seeking an answer to the ultimate cosmic question: Are we alone in the universe? At age 82 he has come to a revelatory conclusion.
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Cast
Ray Bradbury
Arthur C. Clarke
Frank Drake
Gentry Lee
Carl Sagan
Director
Robert Stone
Writer
Robert Stone
Composer
Gary Lionelli
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$30,834
Production
Robert Stone Productions
Also known as
Starman, Spaceman
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Film rating
8.8
Rate
10
votes
8.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
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