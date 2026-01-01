Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Starman
8.8
Kinoafisha Films Starman
8.8

Starman

, 2025
Starman
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Starman
8.8

Synopsis

Legendary NASA robotics engineer and best-selling science fiction author, Gentry Lee, has spent a lifetime seeking an answer to the ultimate cosmic question: Are we alone in the universe? At age 82 he has come to a revelatory conclusion.

Cast

Ray Bradbury
Arthur C. Clarke
Frank Drake
Gentry Lee
Carl Sagan
Director Robert Stone
Writer Robert Stone
Composer Gary Lionelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $30,834
Production Robert Stone Productions
Also known as
Starman, Spaceman

Film rating

8.8
Rate 10 votes
8.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Litvyak
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Undertone
Undertone
2025, Canada / USA, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Grace
Grace
2025, Italy, Drama
Beast
Beast
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Drama, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more