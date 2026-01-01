As Big Tech shifts its focus from the attention economy to the emerging "intimacy economy," the question arises: Are we ready for customizable lovebots designed to push our most primal buttons? Sex Robot Madness is a fast-paced, unapologetic dive into the human-machine intimacy, where the line between connection and commodification blurs. Through interviews with leading experts, authors, sex workers, inventors, and even the world’s first commercially available sex robot, this documentary explores whether sex robots will serve as a solution to the epidemic of loneliness—or if they’ll pour gasoline on the fire of societal isolation. The debate is fierce, with strong and sometimes terrifying points made on both sides.