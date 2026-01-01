Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Sex Robot Madness
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Sex Robot Madness
6.8

Sex Robot Madness

, 2025
Sex Robot Madness
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Sex Robot Madness
6.8

Synopsis

As Big Tech shifts its focus from the attention economy to the emerging "intimacy economy," the question arises: Are we ready for customizable lovebots designed to push our most primal buttons? Sex Robot Madness is a fast-paced, unapologetic dive into the human-machine intimacy, where the line between connection and commodification blurs. Through interviews with leading experts, authors, sex workers, inventors, and even the world’s first commercially available sex robot, this documentary explores whether sex robots will serve as a solution to the epidemic of loneliness—or if they’ll pour gasoline on the fire of societal isolation. The debate is fierce, with strong and sometimes terrifying points made on both sides.

Cast

Jimmy Mehiel
Marianne Brandon
Kate Devlin
David Levy
Matt McMullen
Kathleen Richardson
Director Jimmy Mehiel
Writer Jimmy Mehiel
Composer Marina Makarova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2025
Budget $50,000
Also known as
Sex Robot Madness

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Litvyak
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Undertone
Undertone
2025, Canada / USA, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Grace
Grace
2025, Italy, Drama
Beast
Beast
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Drama, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more