Poster of Honor and Glory
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Honor and Glory

Honor and Glory

Cest a sláva 18+
Synopsis

This historical film by Hynek Bočan touches upon the indecisiveness of the Czech nation, ready to bend the backbone in face of foreign rule. Situating the story at the close of the Thirty Year War enabled the depiction of the misery of the people that affects even an impoverished aristocratic milieu. Rudolf Hrušínský appears here in the role of an indecisive knight, persuaded for a long time and in vain to join the anti-Habsburg movement. The story does not only captivate through the depiction of manifold human characters, intrigues and sycophancy, but also through the circumstances ruling over the devastated farmstead, sunk in mud and crudeness. One of the best films with an updating tendency has come into being here, rightly being named along the such greats as Kladivo na čarodějnice (Witches' Hammer).
Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1969
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Cest a sláva, Čest a sláva, Honneur et gloire, Honor and Glory, Timi kai doxa
Director
Hynek Bocan
Cast
Rudolf Hrušínský
Karel Höger
Blanka Bohdanová
Josef Kemr
Iva Janžurová
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Quotes
Katerina He who kills, stays alive.
