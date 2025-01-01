Menu
The Websters Movie

The Websters Movie

Websterovci vo filme 18+
Synopsis

Redheaded Lila is the youngest in a friendly family of arachnids whose untamed imagination gets her into trouble. One day, she falls into a bag of flour while hunting moths, the next, she accidentally releases flies from a farm and hands over her brother's beloved guitar to a fraud. As if that were not enough, an alien spider from the Great Puddle tries to befriend her.
Country Czechia / Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 2022
Worldwide Gross $102,367
Production 13ka, Ceská Televize, Fool Moon
Also known as
Websterovci vo filme, Die kleine Spinne Lilly Webster, Familie Weber - Der Film, The Websters Movie
Director
Katarína Kerekesová
Cast
Zuzana Porubjaková
Kamil Kollarik
Henrieta Mickovicová
Richard Stanke
Boris Farkas
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

5.9
10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
