Redheaded Lila is the youngest in a friendly family of arachnids whose untamed imagination gets her into trouble. One day, she falls into a bag of flour while hunting moths, the next, she accidentally releases flies from a farm and hands over her brother's beloved guitar to a fraud. As if that were not enough, an alien spider from the Great Puddle tries to befriend her.
CountryCzechia / Slovakia
Runtime1 hour 5 minutes
Production year2022
Worldwide Gross$102,367
Production13ka, Ceská Televize, Fool Moon
Also known as
Websterovci vo filme, Die kleine Spinne Lilly Webster, Familie Weber - Der Film, The Websters Movie