Since her little brother Tim drowned in Trieste, Paula has lost the will to live. When she encounters old Helmut, a widower who wants to drive the ashes of his late wife to South Tyrol, she sees a way out – to go to Trieste and take her own life on Tim's birthday. But during the journey, an unexpected friendship develops with Helmut – and her lust for life is reborn.
CountryAustria / Italy / Luxembourg
Runtime1 hour 27 minutes
Production year2024
ProductionSamsa Film, Albolina Film, Film AG
Also known as
Marianengraben, La fossa delle Marianne, The Mariana Trench