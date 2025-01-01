Menu
The Mariana Trench
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Mariana Trench

The Mariana Trench

Marianengraben 18+
Synopsis

Since her little brother Tim drowned in Trieste, Paula has lost the will to live. When she encounters old Helmut, a widower who wants to drive the ashes of his late wife to South Tyrol, she sees a way out – to go to Trieste and take her own life on Tim's birthday. But during the journey, an unexpected friendship develops with Helmut – and her lust for life is reborn.
Country Austria / Italy / Luxembourg
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Samsa Film, Albolina Film, Film AG
Also known as
Marianengraben, La fossa delle Marianne, The Mariana Trench
Director
Eileen Byrne
Cast
Luna Wedler
Luna Wedler
Edgar Selge
Willie Vonnemann
Martin Abram
Katharina Grabher
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
