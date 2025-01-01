This film centers on the story of Reza, a recognized documentary director from Iran. In 2016, after being blacklisted by the Islamic Republic regime of Iran, Reza and his family are forced to leave their home and start anew in Los Angeles. Despite his expertise and talent, he faces numerous challenges, including a language barrier and limited connections in the film industry, that hinder his return to directing. Through perseverance and determination, Reza finds a new passion in film editing. This new-found skill not only gives him a sense of purpose but also becomes his means of overcoming the obstacles he faces.