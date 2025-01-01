Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Revolution 3.0
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Revolution 3.0

Revolution 3.0

Revolution 3.0
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

This film centers on the story of Reza, a recognized documentary director from Iran. In 2016, after being blacklisted by the Islamic Republic regime of Iran, Reza and his family are forced to leave their home and start anew in Los Angeles. Despite his expertise and talent, he faces numerous challenges, including a language barrier and limited connections in the film industry, that hinder his return to directing. Through perseverance and determination, Reza finds a new passion in film editing. This new-found skill not only gives him a sense of purpose but also becomes his means of overcoming the obstacles he faces.
Country Czechia / USA
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2025
Budget $350,000
Production Europe Media Nest
Also known as
Revolution 3.0, Revoluce 3.0
Director
Reza Bird
Cast
Reza Bird
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.8
Rate 10 votes
8.8 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more