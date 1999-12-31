Russian Federation, December 31, 1999. After President Boris Yeltsin's unexpected resignation, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin becomes acting president of the country. From that day and for a year, Vitaly Mansky's camera documented Putin's rise to power. The story of a privileged witness. The harsh explanation of the reason why politics is the art of possibility of achieving the best with the support of many, but also of giving the worst in return.
CountryCzechia / Germany / Latvia / Switzerland
Runtime1 hour 42 minutes
Production year2018
Worldwide Gross$2,157
ProductionVertov SIA, GoldenEggProduction, Hypermarket Film
Also known as
Svideteli Putina, Putin's Witnesses, As Testemunhas de Putin, Los testigos de Putin, Poutine, l'irrésistible ascension, Putina liecinieki, Putini tunnistajad, Putino liudininkai, Putinovi svedoci, Putins vittnen, Putins Zeugen, Putyin szemtanúi, Svedkové Putinovi, Świadkowie Putina, Testemunhas de Putin, Μιλώντας για τον Πούτιν, Свидетели Путина, Свидетелите на Путин, 푸틴의 증인들, プーチンより愛を込めて