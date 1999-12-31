Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Putin's Witnesses
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Putin's Witnesses

Putin's Witnesses

Svideteli Putina 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Russian Federation, December 31, 1999. After President Boris Yeltsin's unexpected resignation, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin becomes acting president of the country. From that day and for a year, Vitaly Mansky's camera documented Putin's rise to power. The story of a privileged witness. The harsh explanation of the reason why politics is the art of possibility of achieving the best with the support of many, but also of giving the worst in return.
Country Czechia / Germany / Latvia / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2018
Worldwide Gross $2,157
Production Vertov SIA, GoldenEggProduction, Hypermarket Film
Also known as
Svideteli Putina, Putin's Witnesses, As Testemunhas de Putin, Los testigos de Putin, Poutine, l'irrésistible ascension, Putina liecinieki, Putini tunnistajad, Putino liudininkai, Putinovi svedoci, Putins vittnen, Putins Zeugen, Putyin szemtanúi, Svedkové Putinovi, Świadkowie Putina, Testemunhas de Putin, Μιλώντας για τον Πούτιν, Свидетели Путина, Свидетелите на Путин, 푸틴의 증인들, プーチンより愛を込めて
Cast
Vitaly Mansky
Vitaly Mansky
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more