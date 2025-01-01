Menu
Poster of Confessions of Thomas Mann, Confidence Man
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Confessions of Thomas Mann, Confidence Man

Confessions of Thomas Mann, Confidence Man

Bekenntnisse des Hochstaplers Thomas Mann 18+
Synopsis

A feature film that traces the 50-year journey behind Confessions of Felix Krull, revealing the writer’s hidden struggle with his homosexuality. Though a literary superstar with a polished, upper-class façade and a married life with six children, Mann’s diaries expose an insecure man suppressing deep desires. The film follows Mann’s creative and personal exile—from Eltville to Paris and Lisbon—using archival letters and diary entries alongside dramatized scenes. It blurs the lines between Mann and his seductive alter ego Felix Krull, both masters of deception navigating identity, longing, and survival amid exile and political upheaval. This hybrid documentary unveils the fragile, often hidden man behind the myth.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Florianfilm GmbH, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF), ARTE
Also known as
Bekenntnisse des Hochstaplers Thomas Mann, Thomas Mann et son double, 湯瑪斯曼：騙術與自白
Director
André Schäfer
Cast
Sebastian Schneider
Friedel Anderson
Nils Rovira-Munoz
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
