A series of murders is committed in Nice on the French riviera. The commissaire Carella is in charge and tries to find a missing link between all these murders.
CountryFrance / Italy
Runtime1 hour 40 minutes
Production year1971
ProductionCinétel, Euro International Films, Président Films
Also known as
Sans mobile apparent, Without Apparent Motive, Neun im Fadenkreuz, Ohne besonderes Tatmotiv, Sem Motivo Aparente, Sin motivo aparente, Be akivaizdžių motyvų, Bez motivu, Bez wyraźnych motywów, Dolofonos horis aitia, İpucu yok, Kymmenen plus yksi, Látszólag ok nélkül, Mord uden motiv, Okänd hämnare, Senza movente, Sin móvil aparente, Skoteina eglimata, Без видимых причин, 刑事キャレラ 10+1の追撃