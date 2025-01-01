Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Without Apparent Motive
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Without Apparent Motive

Without Apparent Motive

Sans mobile apparent 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A series of murders is committed in Nice on the French riviera. The commissaire Carella is in charge and tries to find a missing link between all these murders.
Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1971
Production Cinétel, Euro International Films, Président Films
Also known as
Sans mobile apparent, Without Apparent Motive, Neun im Fadenkreuz, Ohne besonderes Tatmotiv, Sem Motivo Aparente, Sin motivo aparente, Be akivaizdžių motyvų, Bez motivu, Bez wyraźnych motywów, Dolofonos horis aitia, İpucu yok, Kymmenen plus yksi, Látszólag ok nélkül, Mord uden motiv, Okänd hämnare, Senza movente, Sin móvil aparente, Skoteina eglimata, Без видимых причин, 刑事キャレラ 10+1の追撃
Director
Philippe Labro
Cast
Jean-Louis Trintignant
Jean-Louis Trintignant
Dominique Sanda
Sacha Distel
Carla Gravina
Paul Crauchet
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more