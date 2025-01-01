Det. James Wickman When are you going home?

Det. Harry Lowes Soon.

Det. James Wickman Have you had something to eat?

Det. Harry Lowes Yes.

Det. James Wickman When?

Det. Harry Lowes Yesterday.

Det. James Wickman Yesterday? You look like shit.

Det. Harry Lowes Thank you.

Det. James Wickman You're welcome. You want a pizza?

Det. Harry Lowes No. I don't want any pizza.

Det. James Wickman Go home, Harry.

Det. Harry Lowes In a little while.

Det. James Wickman You can look at that stuff all you want. The words are not gonna change. You know that.

Det. Harry Lowes I know.

Det. James Wickman If you don't get some rest and something to eat, you're gonna die. And if you don't go home, you're gonna die here. I don't want you to die here... because if you die here, that'll mean I have to do all that paperwork. And right now, I'm up to my ass in paperwork.

Det. Harry Lowes The answer is in here somewhere. It always is.

Det. James Wickman It'll be there tomorrow.

Det. Harry Lowes [sighs] All right. Let's get a pizza.

Det. James Wickman I hate pizza. Let's go get drunk.

Det. Harry Lowes What? You're the one that's always worried about my health.