Synopsis

As violence escalates in Los Angeles and heinous murders are committed, Steven Hardin, a young judge of the California Supreme Court, must struggle with his tortured conscience and growing despair as he watches helplessly as the ruthless criminals brought before his court go free because clever lawyers find obscure loopholes in the law.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1983
Worldwide Gross $5,555,305
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Frank Yablans Presentations
Also known as
The Star Chamber, Ein Richter sieht rot, La nuit des juges, A Câmara Secreta, A törvény ökle, Condannato a morte per mancanza di indizi, De nacht der rechters, Den inre cirkeln, Dödens domstol, Dommeren ser rødt, Frikjent til døden, I nyhta ton dikaston, Justiție finală, La chambre etoilee, La chambre étoilée, Los jueces de la ley, Los verdugos de la justicia, O Esquadrão da Justiça, Päiväsi ovat luetut, Trybunał, Zvezdana komora, Η νύχτα των δικαστών, Звездная палата, Тайният съд, 密殺集団
Director
Peter Hyams
Cast
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
Hal Holbrook
Hal Holbrook
Yaphet Kotto
Yaphet Kotto
Sharon Gless
James Sikking
6.4
10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Quotes
Det. James Wickman When are you going home?
Det. Harry Lowes Soon.
Det. James Wickman Have you had something to eat?
Det. Harry Lowes Yes.
Det. James Wickman When?
Det. Harry Lowes Yesterday.
Det. James Wickman Yesterday? You look like shit.
Det. Harry Lowes Thank you.
Det. James Wickman You're welcome. You want a pizza?
Det. Harry Lowes No. I don't want any pizza.
Det. James Wickman Go home, Harry.
Det. Harry Lowes In a little while.
Det. James Wickman You can look at that stuff all you want. The words are not gonna change. You know that.
Det. Harry Lowes I know.
Det. James Wickman If you don't get some rest and something to eat, you're gonna die. And if you don't go home, you're gonna die here. I don't want you to die here... because if you die here, that'll mean I have to do all that paperwork. And right now, I'm up to my ass in paperwork.
Det. Harry Lowes The answer is in here somewhere. It always is.
Det. James Wickman It'll be there tomorrow.
Det. Harry Lowes [sighs] All right. Let's get a pizza.
Det. James Wickman I hate pizza. Let's go get drunk.
Det. Harry Lowes What? You're the one that's always worried about my health.
Det. James Wickman Oh, you can die in a bar. That's okay. I can skip out and leave you there. It's just when the bodies fall across my desk, you see? That's when it be comes a real drag.
