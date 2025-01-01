Menu
Dangerous Games: Roblox and the Metaverse Exposed

Dangerous Games: Roblox and the Metaverse Exposed

Dangerous Games: Roblox and the Metaverse Exposed
Synopsis

Follow Alex, Janae, and Katie as they investigate the hidden threats inside online worlds designed for children. After Katie is harassed by a predator on Roblox, the trio uncovers a disturbing network of extremists, predators, and illicit content. As their investigation gains traction, real-world tragedies — including a kidnapping and a mass shooting — underscore the devastating consequences of a system failing to protect its most vulnerable users. Through expert interviews and gripping verité storytelling, the film exposes the gaps in platform regulations and the dangers that continue to slip through the cracks. Blending investigative journalism with compelling visuals, Dangerous Games delivers a wake-up call on the urgent need for accountability in the evolving digital world.
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Fathom Film Group
Also known as
Dangerous Games: Roblox and the Metaverse Exposed, Métavers : abus virtuels, dangers réels, Missbrauch in der Welt der Online-Spiele
Director
Enn Shin
7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
