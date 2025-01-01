Menu
Poster of Behold Homolka
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Behold Homolka

Behold Homolka

Ecce homo Homolka 18+
Synopsis

This light comedy finds a Czech taxi driver taking his family on a weekend outing in the country. His wife, daughter-in-law, son and two grandchildren are the passengers who disturb the solitude of two young lovers. While the women attend the horse races, the father sits home getting drunk and watching football. The overweight daughter-in-law is upset because she has blown her chances to become a ballerina. All members of the family are caught up in their own individual problems in this realistically portrayed family comedy
Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1970
Production Filmové studio Barrandov, Sebor
Also known as
Ecce homo Homolka, Behold Homolka, Ecce Homo, Homolka, La famille Homolka, O duminică în familie, Straszne skutki awarii telewizora, Это человек Гомолка
Director
Jaroslav Papoušek
Cast
Josef Šebánek
Marie Motlová
František Husák
Helena Růžičková
Petr Forman
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
