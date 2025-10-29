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Poster of G-DRAGOn in CINEMA
9.3
G-DRAGOn in CINEMA - trailer
Kinoafisha Films G-DRAGOn in CINEMA
9.3

G-DRAGOn in CINEMA

, 2025
G-DRAGON IN CINEMA [Übermensch]
South Korea / Documentary, Music / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of G-DRAGOn in CINEMA
9.3
Going 19
Not going 0
G-DRAGOn in CINEMA - trailer
G-DRAGOn in CINEMA  trailer

Synopsis

After eight years, the icon of a generation roars back with an epic world tour —ÜBERMENSCH. Every beat, every breath, every moment that will redefine his legacy bursts onto the big screen.  From the anthems that shook the world—"Crooked," "PO￦ER," "HEARTBREAKER" —to an epic setlist spanning his most iconic hits, joined by an all-star guest lineup including TAEYANG, DAESUNG, CL, and more. Feel the raw energy, the fire, the unrepeatable magic—captured live and unleashed through SCREENX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX.

Cast

Kwon Ji-yong
Director Jinho Byun
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 29 October 2025
Release date
29 October 2025 Bulgaria
29 October 2025 Croatia
29 October 2025 Czechia
29 October 2025 Finland Luok_vap
29 October 2025 Kazakhstan 14+
29 October 2025 Latvia N12
29 October 2025 Poland
29 October 2025 Romania
Worldwide Gross $638,268
Production CJ 4DPlex, CJ ENM, ScreenX Studio
Also known as
G-Dragon in Cinema Übermensch, G-Dragon in Cinema: Übermensch, G-Dragon, G-DRAGON IN CINEMA〔Übermensch〕

Film rating

9.3
Rate 15 votes
8.7 IMDb
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G-DRAGOn in CINEMA - trailer
G-DRAGOn in CINEMA Trailer
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