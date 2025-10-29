After eight years, the icon of a generation roars back with an epic world tour —ÜBERMENSCH. Every beat, every breath, every moment that will redefine his legacy bursts onto the big screen. From the anthems that shook the world—"Crooked," "PO￦ER," "HEARTBREAKER" —to an epic setlist spanning his most iconic hits, joined by an all-star guest lineup including TAEYANG, DAESUNG, CL, and more. Feel the raw energy, the fire, the unrepeatable magic—captured live and unleashed through SCREENX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX.