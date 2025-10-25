BTS cemented their global status with their first Billboard Music Award win, and their meteoric rise is powerfully captured in 〈BTS 2017 Live Trilogy EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL Remastered〉. Individual and unit performances reveal a spectrum of charms through velvety vocals and poetic rap, while the electrifying performances of "Blood Sweat & Tears," "DNA," and "MIC Drop" showcase the tour's expanded scale! A pivotal chapter in BTS’s journey unfolds vividly on screen.

