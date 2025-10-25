Menu
BTS 2017 Live Trilogy EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL Remastered

Tickets from 710 ₽

Synopsis

BTS cemented their global status with their first Billboard Music Award win, and their meteoric rise is powerfully captured in 〈BTS 2017 Live Trilogy EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL Remastered〉. Individual and unit performances reveal a spectrum of charms through velvety vocals and poetic rap, while the electrifying performances of "Blood Sweat & Tears," "DNA," and "MIC Drop" showcase the tour's expanded scale! A pivotal chapter in BTS’s journey unfolds vividly on screen.
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $120,405
Cast
BTS
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Myagkiy kinoteatr Otrada
15:00 from 710 ₽
Myagkiy kinoteatr Otrada
2D
15:00 from 710 ₽
