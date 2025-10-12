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6.2
Kinoafisha
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Dandelion's Odyssey
6.2
Dandelion's Odyssey
, 2025
Planètes
Belgium, France / Adventure, Animation, Family / 18+
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6.2
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Synopsis
Two dandelion balls are the only survivors of a series of nuclear explosions that are destroying the Earth. At the end of their odyssey, they will find a new soil for the survival of their species.
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Director
Momoko Seto
Writer
Mariette Désert
,
Alain Layrac
,
Momoko Seto
Composer
Nicolas Becker
,
Quentin Sirjacq
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Belgium / France
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
12 October 2025
Release date
9 April 2026
Poland
12 October 2025
Serbia
o.A.
Worldwide Gross
$134,290
Production
Miyu Productions, Ecce Films, Umedia
Also known as
Planètes, Dandelion's Odyssey, Dmuchawce, 蒲公英的奇幻漂流
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Cartoon rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
Best Animated Films
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