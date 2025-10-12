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Poster of Dandelion's Odyssey
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Dandelion's Odyssey
6.2

Dandelion's Odyssey

, 2025
Planètes
Belgium, France / Adventure, Animation, Family / 18+
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Poster of Dandelion's Odyssey
6.2
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Synopsis

Two dandelion balls are the only survivors of a series of nuclear explosions that are destroying the Earth. At the end of their odyssey, they will find a new soil for the survival of their species.
Director Momoko Seto
Writer Mariette Désert, Alain Layrac, Momoko Seto
Composer Nicolas Becker, Quentin Sirjacq
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 12 October 2025
Release date
9 April 2026 Poland
12 October 2025 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $134,290
Production Miyu Productions, Ecce Films, Umedia
Also known as
Planètes, Dandelion's Odyssey, Dmuchawce, 蒲公英的奇幻漂流

Cartoon rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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