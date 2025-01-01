Menu
Poster of Write and Fight
Kinoafisha Films Write and Fight

Write and Fight

Pismak 18+
Synopsis

A young journalist is arrested for freethinking ideas and placed in a cell with a famous safe-breaker and a former cleric, who murdered his mistress' husband.
Country Poland
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1985
Production Zespol Filmowy "Rondo"
Also known as
Pismak, Write and Fight
Director
Voytseh Has
Cast
Wojciech Wysocki
Gustav Holoubek
Janusz Michalowski
Jan Peszek
Zdzisław Wardejn
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
Quotes
Writer On closer inspection, the world of insects resembles that of man.
