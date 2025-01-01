Menu
Poster of Chun Tae-il: A Flame That Lives On
Рейтинги
7.1 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Kinoafisha Films Chun Tae-il: A Flame That Lives On

Chun Tae-il: A Flame That Lives On

Chun Tae-Il 18+
Synopsis

When Taeil gets hired as a tailor's assistant, he dreams of becoming a fully-fledged tailor to be able to financially support his family. But he finds himself constantly reminded of the laborers' inferior working conditions. The young 22-year-old Taeil decides to confront the reality and become the flame of hope himself.
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2021
Worldwide Gross $809,733
Production Jilrarabi, Myung Films, STUDIO ROOMER
Also known as
Chun Tae-Il, Chun Tae-il: A Flame That Lives On, La llama de la esperanza, 태일이, 血汗英雄全泰壹
Director
Jun-Pyo Hong
Cast
Jang Dong-yoon
Yeom Hye-ran
Jin Seon-gyoo
Kwon Hae-hyo
Chung Ye-jin
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

7.1
10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
