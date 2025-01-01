When Taeil gets hired as a tailor's assistant, he dreams of becoming a fully-fledged tailor to be able to financially support his family. But he finds himself constantly reminded of the laborers' inferior working conditions. The young 22-year-old Taeil decides to confront the reality and become the flame of hope himself.
CountrySouth Korea
Runtime1 hour 39 minutes
Production year2021
Worldwide Gross$809,733
ProductionJilrarabi, Myung Films, STUDIO ROOMER
Also known as
Chun Tae-Il, Chun Tae-il: A Flame That Lives On, La llama de la esperanza, 태일이, 血汗英雄全泰壹