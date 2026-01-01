Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
Films
The Impossibility
The Impossibility
The Impossibility
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Synopsis
Nerve-wrecking drama set in an obscure house, where rules of law no longer apply. Everyone has to make their own. The film captures a unique uprising of the tenants against the unscrupulous owner. Documentary western in a house of...
Expand
Country
Czechia
Runtime
2 hours 26 minutes
Production year
2024
Budget
€91,000
Also known as
The Impossibility
Director
Tomás Hlavácek
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.6
Rate
10
votes
8.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Hunting Season
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree