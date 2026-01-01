Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films The Impossibility

The Impossibility

The Impossibility 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Nerve-wrecking drama set in an obscure house, where rules of law no longer apply. Everyone has to make their own. The film captures a unique uprising of the tenants against the unscrupulous owner. Documentary western in a house of...
Country Czechia
Runtime 2 hours 26 minutes
Production year 2024
Budget €91,000
Also known as
The Impossibility
Director
Tomás Hlavácek
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.6
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Fleak
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Hunting Season
Hunting Season
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more