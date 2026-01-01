A strange film as beautifully jumbled as the political environment out of which it sprang, like a handsome weed, "Son of Mongolia" is a travelogue of unique and authentic richness, an amusing Far Eastern horse opera of picaresque character, and a scientifically valuable anthropological document in which the Soviet film industry may well take pride. Objective and modern, yet permeated with a fresh folk quality that goes back to the reckless and lovely Tartary of Genghis Khan, it rises above all its inescapable Soviet-isms into a new frontier region of plains, mountains, tents and herds, a world still appreciably beyond the range of Western cameras.
CountryUSSR
Runtime1 hour 23 minutes
Production year1936
ProductionLenfilm Studio
Also known as
Syn Mongolii, Сын Монголии, El hijo de la Mongolia, Fils de Mongolie, Mongoliets son, Son of Mongolia, Un fils de la Mongolie