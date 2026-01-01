Menu
Russian
Son of Mongolia

Syn Mongolii 18+
Synopsis

A strange film as beautifully jumbled as the political environment out of which it sprang, like a handsome weed, "Son of Mongolia" is a travelogue of unique and authentic richness, an amusing Far Eastern horse opera of picaresque character, and a scientifically valuable anthropological document in which the Soviet film industry may well take pride. Objective and modern, yet permeated with a fresh folk quality that goes back to the reckless and lovely Tartary of Genghis Khan, it rises above all its inescapable Soviet-isms into a new frontier region of plains, mountains, tents and herds, a world still appreciably beyond the range of Western cameras.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1936
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Syn Mongolii, Сын Монголии, El hijo de la Mongolia, Fils de Mongolie, Mongoliets son, Son of Mongolia, Un fils de la Mongolie
Director
Ilya Trauberg
Cast
Tse-Ven Rabdan
Igin-Khorlo
Susor-Barma
Bato-Ochir Danzan
Gam-Bo
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
