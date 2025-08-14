Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Facts
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Sambosa chapati
Sambosa chapati
Sambosa chapati
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Going
0
Not going
0
Sambosa chapati
trailer
trailer
Country
Bahrain
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
14 August 2025
Release date
14 August 2025
UAE
18TC
Also known as
Sambosa chapati
Director
Banda Ramesh
Cast
Zyad Alamri
Ahmed Fathy
Adel Al Johar
Abdul Rahman Saber
Ahmed Sharif
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Sambosa chapati
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Hunting Season
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree