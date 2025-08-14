Menu
Sambosa chapati

18+
Country Bahrain
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 14 August 2025
Release date
14 August 2025 UAE 18TC
Also known as
Director
Banda Ramesh
Cast
Zyad Alamri
Ahmed Fathy
Adel Al Johar
Abdul Rahman Saber
Ahmed Sharif
6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
