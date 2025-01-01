Menu
Raavi De Kande

Raavi De Kande
Synopsis

When his daughter is falsely defamed, Chaman Lal's four daughters lose marriage prospects. A traveler named Sikander helps him find inner peace over social approval, leading to hope and his family's restoration.
Raavi De Kande - trailer
Raavi De Kande  trailer
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2025
Budget 60,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $13,767
Production JSRP Rooh Productions
Also known as
Raavi De Kande
Director
Harry Bhatti
Cast
Pankaj Kapur
Sandeep Kaur Sidhu
Harish Verma
Dheeraj Kumar
B.N. Sharma
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.6
Rate 11 votes
9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers All trailers
Raavi De Kande - trailer
Raavi De Kande Trailer
