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Poster of Thamma
6.5
Thamma - trailer with russian subtitles
Kinoafisha Films Thamma
6.5

Thamma

, 2025
Thamma
India / Comedy, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Going 4
Not going 0
Poster of Thamma
6.5
Going 4
Not going 0
Thamma - trailer with russian subtitles
Thamma  trailer with russian subtitles

Synopsis

A determined historian, sifts through old manuscripts, seeking clues about the mysterious legends of vampires in Vijay Nagar.

Cast

Ayushmann Khurrana
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna
Paresh Rawal
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt
Sapthami Gowda
Director Aditya Sarpotdar
Writer Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, Suresh Mathew, Chirayu Mistry
Composer Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 October 2025
Release date
21 October 2025 Russia Indian Films
23 October 2025 Czechia
21 October 2025 Finland Tulossa
24 October 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $2,034,359
Production Maddock Films, ReDefine
Also known as
Thamma, Thama, Вампир

Film rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
5.8 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Thamma - trailer with russian subtitles
Thamma Trailer with russian subtitles
Thamma - trailer
Thamma Trailer
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