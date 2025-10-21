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Thamma
6.5
Thamma
, 2025
Thamma
India / Comedy, Horror, Thriller / 18+
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6.5
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Thamma
trailer with russian subtitles
trailer with russian subtitles
Synopsis
A determined historian, sifts through old manuscripts, seeking clues about the mysterious legends of vampires in Vijay Nagar.
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Cast
Ayushmann Khurrana
Rashmika Mandanna
Paresh Rawal
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Sanjay Dutt
Sapthami Gowda
Director
Aditya Sarpotdar
Writer
Niren Bhatt
,
Arun Fulara
,
Suresh Mathew
,
Chirayu Mistry
Composer
Sachin Sanghvi
,
Jigar Saraiya
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
21 October 2025
Release date
21 October 2025
Russia
Indian Films
23 October 2025
Czechia
21 October 2025
Finland
Tulossa
24 October 2025
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$2,034,359
Production
Maddock Films, ReDefine
Also known as
Thamma, Thama, Вампир
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Film rating
6.5
Rate
13
votes
5.8
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Interesting facts
It will tie in with Stree and Bhediya to create a shared cinematic universe.
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