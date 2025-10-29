Menu
Poster of Westlife: Royal Albert Hall (25th Anniversary)
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Westlife: Royal Albert Hall (25th Anniversary)

Westlife: Royal Albert Hall (25th Anniversary)

Westlife: Royal Albert Hall (25th Anniversary) 18+
Synopsis

Experience an unforgettable celebration as for the first time ever, Westlife take centre stage at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall for a fun-filled night of nostalgia honouring 25 magnificent years of chart-topping music. Selling over 55 millions records worldwide and with an incredible 14 No.1 singles, Westlife have established themselves as a defining force within pop and one of the world’s biggest bands of the 21st century. To mark their 25th anniversary, the band will be joined by the renowned Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, bringing Westlife’s biggest hits and fan favourites like Flying Without Wings, Your Raise Me Up and Uptown Girl to life like never before and with the glittering Gatsby-themed stage, this event promises a visual and musical feast for fans and newcomers alike. This is not just a concert — it's a cinematic celebration of a legendary band and their enduring legacy.
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 29 October 2025
Release date
29 October 2025 Great Britain

