The magician Herr Drosselmeyer is on a quest to save his nephew. Hans-Peter has been transformed into a Nutcracker doll by the wicked Queen of the Mice; the only way to break the spell is for the Nutcracker to defeat the Mouse King and find a girl to love and care for him. A flicker of hope comes to Drosselmeyer in the form of the young Clara, whom Drosselmeyer meets at the Stahlbaum’s Christmas party. With a swish of Drosselmeyer’s cape and a little bit of magic, a cosy festive gathering turns into a marvellous adventure.