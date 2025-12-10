Menu
Royal Ballet & Opera 2025/26: The Nutcracker

Synopsis

The magician Herr Drosselmeyer is on a quest to save his nephew. Hans-Peter has been transformed into a Nutcracker doll by the wicked Queen of the Mice; the only way to break the spell is for the Nutcracker to defeat the Mouse King and find a girl to love and care for him. A flicker of hope comes to Drosselmeyer in the form of the young Clara, whom Drosselmeyer meets at the Stahlbaum’s Christmas party. With a swish of Drosselmeyer’s cape and a little bit of magic, a cosy festive gathering turns into a marvellous adventure.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 3 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 10 December 2025
Release date
10 December 2025 Croatia
10 December 2025 Germany
10 December 2025 Great Britain

Film rating

