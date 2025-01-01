Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Tabby McTat
Poster of Tabby McTat
Рейтинги
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Tabby McTat

Tabby McTat

Tabby McTat 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Busker Fred and his cat Tabby McTat entertain and delight passersby with music across London. One day, Fred falls, injures his leg, and is whisked away in an ambulance, leaving Tabby alone on the city's streets.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 25 minutes
Production year 2023
Worldwide Gross $326,867
Production Magic Light Pictures, BBC One, BBC
Also known as
Tabby McTat, El gat Tabby i altres històries felines, El gato Tabby y otras historias felinas, Kurre kommer bort, MacPat le chat chanteur, Reino Raitakatti, Τάμπι ΜακΤατ
Director
Jac Hamman
Sarah Scrimgeour
Cast
Jodie Whittaker
Jodie Whittaker
Rob Brydon
Rob Brydon
Sope Dirisu
Sope Dirisu
Susan Wokoma
Susan Wokoma
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more