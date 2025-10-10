Menu
Avihitham

Avihitham
Country India
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 10 October 2025
Release date
10 October 2025 UAE 18TC
Production E4 Experiments, Imagin Cinemas, Marley State Of Mind
Also known as
Avihitham
Director
Senna Hegde
Cast
Vineeth Vasudevan
Vrindha Menon
Unni Raja
Renji Kankol
Ammini Chandralayam
7.8
14 votes
8.4 IMDb
