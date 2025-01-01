Menu
Currentzis – The Classical Rebel
Poster of Currentzis – The Classical Rebel
Currentzis – The Classical Rebel

Currentzis – The Classical Rebel

Currentzis: The Classical Rebel 18+
Synopsis

For many, the Russian city of Perm might seem like the end of the world, isolated in the foothills of the Ural mountains. But it is in this rapidly developing industrial city – which is establishing itself as one of Russia’s modern cultural centers – that the Greek conductor Teodor Currentzis has been quietly revolutionizing classical music with his ensemble musicAeterna. The film follows the recording sessions of Mozart’s Don Giovanni, documenting the artists’ habits and painting a portrait of this exuberant conductor.
Country Germany
Runtime 53 minutes
Production year 2016
Production Bernhard Fleischer Moving Images, Deutsche Welle, Sony Classical International
Also known as
Currentzis: The Classical Rebel, Κουρεντζής. Κλασικός κι αντάρτης
Director
Christian Berger
Cast and Crew

