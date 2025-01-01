For many, the Russian city of Perm might seem like the end of the world, isolated in the foothills of the Ural mountains. But it is in this rapidly developing industrial city – which is establishing itself as one of Russia’s modern cultural centers – that the Greek conductor Teodor Currentzis has been quietly revolutionizing classical music with his ensemble musicAeterna. The film follows the recording sessions of Mozart’s Don Giovanni, documenting the artists’ habits and painting a portrait of this exuberant conductor.
CountryGermany
Runtime53 minutes
Production year2016
ProductionBernhard Fleischer Moving Images, Deutsche Welle, Sony Classical International
Also known as
Currentzis: The Classical Rebel, Κουρεντζής. Κλασικός κι αντάρτης