The story of a group of Sicilian miners and their families decide to illegally cross the border to France and their hardships.
CountryItaly
Runtime1 hour 45 minutes
Production year1950
ProductionLux Film
Also known as
Il cammino della speranza, O Caminho da Esperança, The Path of Hope, Weg der Hoffnung, A reménység útja, De weg der hoop, Der Weg der Hoffnung, Droga nadziei, Drumul speranței, El camino de la esperanza, Håpets vei, Hoppets väg, Le chemin de l'espérance, O dromos pros tin elpida, Put nade, Road to Hope, Suflete zbuciumate, Terroni, Toiveitten tie, Дорога надежды, Пътят на надеждата, 越境者