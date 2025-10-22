Menu
Poster of The Path of Hope
1 poster Tickets from 550 ₽
Kinoafisha Films The Path of Hope

The Path of Hope

Il cammino della speranza 18+
Tickets from 550 ₽

Synopsis

The story of a group of Sicilian miners and their families decide to illegally cross the border to France and their hardships.
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1950
Production Lux Film
Also known as
Il cammino della speranza, O Caminho da Esperança, The Path of Hope, Weg der Hoffnung, A reménység útja, De weg der hoop, Der Weg der Hoffnung, Droga nadziei, Drumul speranței, El camino de la esperanza, Håpets vei, Hoppets väg, Le chemin de l'espérance, O dromos pros tin elpida, Put nade, Road to Hope, Suflete zbuciumate, Terroni, Toiveitten tie, Дорога надежды, Пътят на надеждата, 越境者
Director
Pietro Germi
Cast
Raf Vallone
Elena Varzi
Saro Urzì
Franco Navarra
Liliana Lattanzi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
19:30 from 550 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review

«The Path of Hope» now playing

Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Arbatskaya
2D, SUB
19:30 from 550 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
