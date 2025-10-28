Royal Palace Theatre, Paris . February 17th 1673, the King’s theatre group is playing « Le Malade Imaginaire » when Moliere started spitting blood, but he takes the decision to keep playing until the end. During his agony, he let enter in the theatre all the elements and ghost who made his life. Starting a fight to preserve his dignity, he plan to transfigure his death in a last laugh instrument.
CountryFrance
Runtime1 hour 34 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere28 October 2025
World premiere28 October 2025
Budget€1,600,000
Worldwide Gross$331,962
ProductionAtelier de Production, Indéfilms 11, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur