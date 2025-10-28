Menu
Molière's Last Stage
1 poster
Molière's Last Stage

Molière's Last Stage

Le Molière imaginaire 18+
Synopsis

Royal Palace Theatre, Paris . February 17th 1673, the King’s theatre group is playing « Le Malade Imaginaire » when Moliere started spitting blood, but he takes the decision to keep playing until the end. During his agony, he let enter in the theatre all the elements and ghost who made his life. Starting a fight to preserve his dignity, he plan to transfigure his death in a last laugh instrument.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 28 October 2025
World premiere 28 October 2025
Budget €1,600,000
Worldwide Gross $331,962
Production Atelier de Production, Indéfilms 11, Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
Also known as
Le Molière imaginaire, Molière's Last Stage
Director
Olivier Py
Cast
Laurent Lafitte
Laurent Lafitte
Stacy Martin
Stacy Martin
Jeanne Balibar
Jeanne Balibar
Bertrand de Roffignac
Emilien Diard-Detoeuf
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.8
10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
