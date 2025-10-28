Menu
Russian
Poster of Our Holiday Story
1 poster
Our Holiday Story

Our Holiday Story 18+
Synopsis

Dave and Nell recount the Christmas where they unknowingly fell in love while working as rivals on a town festival, as their daughter’s boyfriend struggles to navigate his own relationship.
Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 28 October 2025
World premiere 28 October 2025
Production Hallmark Media
Also known as
Our Holiday Story
Director
Jason Burke
Cast
Nikki Deloach
Warren Christie
Sydney Scotia
Princess Davis
Lisa Durupt
Lisa Durupt
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Stills
