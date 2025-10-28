Menu
Poster of Deck the Walls
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Deck the Walls

Deck the Walls

Deck the Walls 18+
Synopsis

Rose, a Chicago-based interior designer, returns to her Ohio hometown to save her brother's Christmas charity house flip, only to face her past, rekindle an old rivalry with her brother's best friend, and unexpectedly find love and purpose.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 28 October 2025
World premiere 28 October 2025
Also known as
Deck the Walls
Director
Jake Van Wagoner
Cast
Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene
Carolyn Hennesy
Carolyn Hennesy
Lindsay Pulsipher
Cora Bella
Wes Brown
Wes Brown
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
