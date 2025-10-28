Menu
Russian
Poster of Trivia at St. Nick's
1 poster
Trivia at St. Nick's 18+
Synopsis

When students all flee an elite university in Vermont for winter break, the locals and faculty hunker down for their favorite time of year - the annual Christmas Bar Trivia Tournament. For Celeste, a Type-A astronomy professor, this event combines the magic of Christmas with her greatest comfort in life: knowing the right answer. But when her colleague drops out of the tournament to do a month-long lecture tour in Asia, Celeste's team must adopt Max, the football team's new offensive coordinator. To Celeste, Max seems like nothing more than a grown-up class clown - though he brings an undeniable knowledge of sports trivia (a category their team has always fallen short in). Initial clashes between the two eventually turn into mutual appreciation as the team enjoys scavenger hunts on campus, decorating the international house with Christmas lights, baking Christmas cookies, and advancing toward the championship trivia game.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 28 October 2025
World premiere 28 October 2025
Production Hallmark Media, Synthetic Cinema International
Also known as
Director
Marlo Hunter
Cast
Tammin Sursok
Brant Daugherty
Ari Brand
Brian McCarty
Elizabeth Keifer
6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Film Reviews
Quotes
Celeste I don't even ... know ... the right way to take back all that I said.
Ashley There's no *right* way, just a *wrong* way, and that's to not try. We all make mistakes. Just apologize, and from the heart.
Celeste You know, the worst part ... is I had the best time yesterday. And I wouldn't take it back for ... for anything.
Ashley Well, *that's* a good place to start.
