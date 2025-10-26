Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Clank and the Golden Scar
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Clank and the Golden Scar

Clank and the Golden Scar

Clank and the Golden Scar
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Two missions taking place simultaneously in different decades where both C.I.S. Agents going under the alias Clank went up against the dangerous crime lord known as Goldscar.
Country Sweden
Runtime 2 hours 52 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 26 October 2025
World premiere 26 October 2025
Production DEP Films
Also known as
Clank and the Golden Scar, Clank: Golden Scar, Clank e a Cicatriz Dourada, Clank e la Cicatrice D'oro, Clank et la Cicatrice Dorée, Clank ja Kultainen Arpi, Clank und die Goldene Narbe, Clank y la cicatriz dorada, Кланк и Золотой Шрам
Director
Pauli Janhunen Calderón
Cast
David Anghel
Pauli Janhunen Calderón
Kevin Jimenez Bernal
Emilio Janhunen Calderón
Rebecka Andersson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more