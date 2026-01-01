Menu
Kenny Dalglish
18+
Documentary
Sport
Synopsis
An in-depth look at the iconic Scottish soccer player who led Liverpool Football Club to a slew of victories as both player and manager.
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$39,561
Production
Lafcadia Productions, Calculus Media, RedRum Films
Also known as
Kenny Dalglish
Director
Asif Kapadia
Cast
Marina Dalglish
Paul McCartney
Alan Hansen
Graeme Souness
Simon Hughes
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.2
8
IMDb
Best Films of 2025
