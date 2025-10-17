Menu
About
Modern Folklore
Modern Folklore
Modern Folklore
18+
Horror
Synopsis
Modern Folklore is a horror anthology that touches on aspects of native American folklore and modern-day terrors which will leave you questioning what is reality versus myth.
Modern Folklore
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
17 October 2025
World premiere
17 October 2025
Production
Skin Crawling Films
Also known as
Modern Folklore
Director
Miles Porter
Cast
Loren Anthony
Norman Patrick Brown
AD Warfaa
Myti Brown
Greg Minor Jr.
Film rating
5.0
13
4.7
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Interesting facts
Filmed throughout the state of Arizona, with the majority of the cast and crew hailing from Arizona.
Film Trailers
Modern Folklore
