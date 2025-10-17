Menu
Poster of Modern Folklore
1 poster
Modern Folklore

Modern Folklore

Modern Folklore 18+
Synopsis

Modern Folklore is a horror anthology that touches on aspects of native American folklore and modern-day terrors which will leave you questioning what is reality versus myth.
Modern Folklore - trailer
Modern Folklore  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 17 October 2025
World premiere 17 October 2025
Production Skin Crawling Films
Also known as
Modern Folklore
Director
Miles Porter
Cast
Loren Anthony
Norman Patrick Brown
AD Warfaa
Myti Brown
Greg Minor Jr.
Film rating

5.0
Rate 13 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Stills
