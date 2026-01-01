Andrew Dear Gus... or whatever your name is... the day you visited my church reminded me of a time when I thought my secret would kill me. Through my family, I found a way to carry on. And I don't want my kids to know a world without me. I want to teach them everything I know. I want them to live truthfully. I'm glad I met you. It's difficult to be angry when I see that you struggle in hiding, too. But I need you to know that it's not too late for you. I hope you can free yourself of the shame. Maybe one day I'll be in San Francisco. And maybe you'll find your San Francisco, too. Until then. Andrew.