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Poster of Plainclothes
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Plainclothes
7.1

Plainclothes

, 2025
Plainclothes
USA / Drama, Romantic, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Plainclothes
7.1

Synopsis

In 1990s New York, an undercover police officer receives an assignment to lure and arrest gay men. However, he's surprised to discover a scintillating connection with one of his targets. As their secret connection deepens and internal pressure to deliver arrests intensifies, he finds himself torn between duty and desire.

Cast

Tom Blyth
Tom Blyth
Sam Asa Brownstein
Christian Cooke
Henry Stockwell
Ben Anderson
Jason Ngo
Director Carmen Emmi
Writer Carmen Emmi
Composer Emily Wells
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $301,758
Production Lorton Entertainment, Mini Productions, Page 1 Entertainment
Also known as
Plainclothes, Incógnito, À Paisana, W ukryciu, Με πολιτικά ρούχα, Полицейский в штатском, 臥底情劫

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Quotes

Andrew Dear Gus... or whatever your name is... the day you visited my church reminded me of a time when I thought my secret would kill me. Through my family, I found a way to carry on. And I don't want my kids to know a world without me. I want to teach them everything I know. I want them to live truthfully. I'm glad I met you. It's difficult to be angry when I see that you struggle in hiding, too. But I need you to know that it's not too late for you. I hope you can free yourself of the shame. Maybe one day I'll be in San Francisco. And maybe you'll find your San Francisco, too. Until then. Andrew.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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