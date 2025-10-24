Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Szpilka
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Szpilka

Szpilka

Szpilka
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0
Szpilka - trailer
Szpilka  trailer
Country Poland
Production year 2025
World premiere 24 October 2025
Release date
24 October 2025 Poland
Director
Filip Dzierżawski
Cast
Artur Szpilka
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Szpilka - trailer
Szpilka Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more