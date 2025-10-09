The year is 1547. A young knight, Petr Pětipeský from Chýš and Egenberg, arrives in the settlement of Urbach in the Jizera Mountains. Vladyka Smiřický has given him the task of supervising the construction of a stone bridge over a deep chasm, in order to open the way to the expected wealth hidden in the mountains. However, the local settlers live in the grip of superstition and are afraid of this construction. Knight Petr begins to realize that behind their fear lies a real danger. When a terrifying event occurs in Urbach, in which the girl Alma also mysteriously disappears, Petr sets out to uncover the truth and, above all, find his lost love. In the mountains, he unexpectedly encounters mysterious strangers. Are they demons or people? In their hidden workshops near Mount Fichtelberg, Petr reaches the edge of his strength to learn the hidden reality, true friendship and also the fact that victory requires the payment of wounds on the heart.

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