Demminer Chants

Demminer Gesänge 18+
Synopsis

In his first film after a 25-year creative hiatus, Hans Jürgen Syberberg focuses on the town of Demmin, where he grew up. The history of the town, where a mass suicide took place at the end of the Second World War, killing hundred...
Country Germany
Runtime 3 hours 34 minutes
Production year 2023
Production Syberberg Filmproduktion, Kulturelle Filmförderung Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR)
Also known as
Demminer Gesänge
Director
Hans-Jürgen Syberberg
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
